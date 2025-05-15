A member of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State, Aminu Sani Jaji, has cried out over the escalating security situations in his constituency, lamenting that over 200 of his constituents have been kidnapped by bandits in a wave of relentless attacks in recent weeks.

Speaking while addressing journalists at the National Assembly on Wednesday, the lawmaker who represents Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji federal constituency, said what was once a peaceful area has now become a battleground where villagers live in constant fear of attacks, abductions, and killings.

“In my constituency alone, over 200 people have been kidnapped by bandits. Two weeks ago, 60 people were abducted in Banga. 10 of them were later killed because the community could not raise the N30 million ransom demanded by the abductors. As we were grieving, another 25 were taken from Gabake. Just yesterday, fresh attacks occurred in Kungurki”, he said.

When asked about the possibility of declaring a state of emergency in Zamfara, he argued against it.

“If you declare a state of emergency in Zamfara, you might as well declare it in more than 20 other states. Insecurity is a national crisis, not a regional one.”

He called on the federal government to do more, not just for Zamfara, but for all parts of the country suffering under the weight of armed violence.

“This is no longer a political matter. It is a humanitarian disaster. If we fail to act now, the entire country will be consumed”, he said.