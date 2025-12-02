Kogi State Governor Alhaji Ahmed Ododo has directed all social, religious, and community activities to end at 4 pm. every day until further notice.

Our correspondent learnt that the governor gave the directive during an emergency stakeholders’ meeting with security agencies and traditional rulers at the Government House Lokoja on Thursday.

The governor also warned that any centre where the directive is disobeyed would be demolished.

The meeting, chaired by the governor comes amid rising public anxiety over reports of bandits presence in parts of the state.

He emphasised that the measure was being taken in the interest of all residents, regardless of religious or political affiliation.

“Security operatives have tracked major bandits and commanders to locations within the state in the last three days. The current measure was designed to ensure that the state will take the fight to the criminal elements rather than wait for attacks,” the governor noted.

He pointed out that security threats are a global challenge and thus urged residents to stay vigilant.

Governor Ododo reassured the people that the present administration is working in synergy with the traditional rulers, religious leaders, security agencies, and youth to tackle insecurity in the state.

He hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his proactive leadership in the recent rescue of kidnapped students and church members, saying the federal government has shown commitment to tackling insecurity nationwide.

A series of security breaches have been recorded in parts of the North Central states in recent times.

Last week, 38 worshipers were abducted in a bandits invasion of Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, Kwara State. The incident claimed two lives. The abducted worshipers, however, regained their freedom two days later.

Also, another incident of abduction was recorded in Niger State when over 300 students were kidnapped in a Catholic Church school – St Mary Catholic School.

The Kogi State Government announced that it would roll out additional security measures in the coming days as efforts continue to maintain calm and safeguard residents.