The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has promised Nigerians that the Lakurawa group terrorising some parts of North will soon be a thing of the past.

Addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Monday, the Chief of Army Staff disclosed that efforts were on to explore alternative strategies to tackle insecurity and improve the security situation.

The COAS, who recently visited some army formations, expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ongoing collaboration with neighbouring countries to combat cross-border insurgency.

The COAS said, “We are hitting them hard at the Nigerian end, and once you hit them here, they tend to flee to Niger Republic. Now that Niger Republic is coming on board, that means very soon, Lakurawa will be a thing of the past.”

Oluyede also noted the increasing cooperation between Nigeria and its neighbouring countries in the fight against terrorism, especially Lakurawa.

He said, “We need to collaborate with neighbouring countries because these issues affect them too. By working together, we can address the threat more effectively.”

On his visit to the President, he said, “I am here to reassure Mr. President that I will do my best to make Nigeria better in terms of security. I’m going to explore doing things differently to achieve results that will significantly improve our security situation.”

On his visits to military formations in the northwest and northeast, Oluyede said, “I spoke to my officers and soldiers to make them realise the need to end all forms of insecurity in Nigeria. I made it clear that I intend to do things differently and expect better results going forward.”