The International Police (INTERPOL) have declared fourteen Nigerians wanted for offences ranging from human and trafficking, robbery among others.

It was gathered on Tuesday from Red Notices published on the INTERPOL website that the 14 Nigerians were wanted by different countries where they had allegedly committed the crimes.

The notices identified the wanted persons as Felix Omoregie, Jessica Edosomwan, Uche Egbue, Jude Uzoma, Chinedu Ezeunara, Benedict Okoro, Ikechukwu Obidiozor, and Alachi Stanley.

Others are Bouhari Salif, Timloh Nkem, Austine Costa, Okromi Festus, Akachi Vitus and Mary Eze.

In the notices, Omoregie is wanted by the Belgian authority for allegedly leading a criminal organisation that exploits minors for prostitution.

It read, “Family name: Omoregie, Forename: Felix, Gender: Male, Date of birth: 22/10/1977 (47 years old), Nationality: Nigeria.

“Charges published as provided by requesting entity: Sexual exploitation or exploitation of prostitution of minors over 16 years of age; Sexual exploitation or exploitation of prostitution of another person/Leader of a criminal organisation/Human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution or other forms of sexual exploitation.”

The notice on Edosomwan indicated that she is wanted by the French authority for “multiple victims trafficking in human beings, committed against several persons. Organised gang competition in an operation of placing concealing or converting the proceeds of an offence.”

It indicated that Egbue is wanted by authorities in Argentina for alleged drug trafficking, while Uzoma is wanted by the Brazilian government for alleged drug trafficking.

Ezeunara is wanted by the Uruguayan government for alleged drug trafficking, and Okoro is wanted by the Nicaragua government for alleged organised crime.

Further checks by PUNCH indicated that Obidiozor, Vitus and Stanley are wanted by the Angolan government for alleged “kidnapping, robbery and illegal possession of firearms.”

Other notices by the INTERPOL indicated that Eze is wanted by Denmark for alleged “traffic in human beings”, Salif by China for alleged “drug smuggling”, and Nkem by Canada for alleged “sexual assault, and failure to comply with a condition of recognisance.”

Costa, according to the published notices, is wanted by India for alleged “criminal conspiracy; having possession of document knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine; forgery of valuable security, will etc; forgery for purpose of cheating” and Okromi is also wanted by India for “criminal conspiracy and cheating.”

INTERPOL, however, noted that the notices were aimed at alerting the public to possible threats and seeking help in locating an individual.

According to INTERPOL, “A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. A Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant.

“The individuals are wanted by the requesting member country or international tribunal. Member countries apply their laws in deciding whether to arrest a person.”

It urged members of the public to report to their local police authorities should they have information about the wanted persons.