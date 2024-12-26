The Lagos State Safety Commission has raised concerns over the rising issue of overcrowding in several nightclubs and lounges across the city.

In a statement, Mr. Lanre Mojola, the Director-General/CEO of the Safety Commission, emphasized that while the Commission fully supports the thriving nightlife and its economic benefits, it is crucial for all establishments to adhere to the authorized occupancy limits set by the Commission.

Mojola highlighted the significant safety risks associated with overcrowding, including fire hazards, smoking in public spaces, blocked emergency exits, and an increased likelihood of accidents.

He stressed that these dangers put not only patrons at risk but also staff members and the general public.

He urged all owners and operators of hospitality venues to strictly comply with the safety guidelines and occupancy regulations established by the Lagos State Safety Commission.

He said these measures are essential to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

The DG said the Commission has begun conducting thorough inspections to ensure compliance with these regulations, warning that any establishment found violating the safety guidelines will face immediate closure and may be subject to further legal action.

Mojola expressed appreciation for the cooperation of all stakeholders in maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for all. “Let us work together to keep Lagos safe and thriving,” he said.