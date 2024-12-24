Iran has lifted the ban on Meta’s WhatsApp messaging platform and Google Play, marking the first step in scaling back internet restrictions, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

The Islamic Republic, known for its stringent controls on internet access, has long blocked U.S.-based social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

However, tech-savvy Iranians frequently bypass these restrictions using virtual private networks (VPNs).

According to the state-run IRNA news agency, a “positive majority vote” was reached during a meeting led by President Masoud Pezeshkian to allow access to some popular foreign platforms, including WhatsApp and Google Play. Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Sattar Hashemi, described the move as “the first step in removing internet limitations.”

Social media platforms have played a significant role in organizing anti-government protests in Iran, leading authorities to impose strict online censorship.

In response, the United States has called on major tech companies to assist in countering online censorship in heavily restricted countries, including Iran.