Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen on Monday joined Nigeria’s elite at billionaire Tony Elumelu glamorous all-white party in Lagos, embracing the holiday festivities during a visit to his home country.

The Galatasaray forward, who has been in prolific form, was seen mingling with top celebrities at the event hosted by Tony Elumelu, Chairman of the UBA Group, with an estimated net worth of $700 million according to Forbes.

The star-studded affair featured electrifying performances by some of Nigeria’s biggest music icons, including Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Flavour.

Prominent political figures also graced the occasion, with Lagos State Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun among the notable attendees.