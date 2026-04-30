Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani says the Islamic Republic will “very soon” confront the enemy with a weapon “it is deeply afraid of.”

“And it is right next to them [too],” he noted on Wednesday in reference to the weapon in question, adding, “I hope they won’t have a heart attack.”

The commander noted how the enemies had wrongfully thought they would achieve the results thay had sought through their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran “in the shortest possible time,” adding, “That very assumption has now turned into a joke in military academies.”

Referring to the Navy’s retaliatory operations against enemy targets throughout the aggression, Irani cited as many as seven missile operations against the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln.

The retaliation, he added, prevented the United States from being able to launch aircraft or conduct air operations from the carrier for a period of time.

Facing the aggression that began on February 28, Iran’s Armed Forces staged at least 100 waves of decisive and successful reprisal against sensitive American and Israeli targets across a large expanse of the West Asia region.

The commander said the United States’ war efforts saw it deploy missiles against the Iranian soil from platforms based on naval units before engaging more missile platforms that required it to bring in more destroyers.

“Even so, they remain stalled,” Irani stated.

Another part of Iran’s retaliation featured the country’s closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz to vessels belonging to enemies and their allies. The Islamic Republic then subjected the waterway to further restrictions, conditioning passage of vessels to their securing permission from relevant Iranian authorities. The latter move came after the US announced continuation of an illegal blockade it has been trying to impose on Iranian vessels and ports.

According to the commander, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz from the Arabian Sea. “If they move any closer, we will take operational action without delay,” he said.