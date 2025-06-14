Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning that should Iran fire more missiles at Israel, it would result in heavy attacks on Tehran, a city of over 9 million people.

“The Iranian dictator is turning the citizens of Iran into hostages,” Katz said in a statement, adding that the residents of the Iranian capital are set to pay a heavy price for their country’s actions.

“If [Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei continues to fire missiles towards the Israeli home front — Tehran will burn.”

It is illegal under international law to target civilians.

US President Donald Trump claimed his country was not involved with Israel’s attacks on Iran.

At the same time, he threatened that if Tehran doesn’t reach a nuclear deal with the US, attacks on Iran “will only get worse.” – DW.