JAMB releases another 450,000 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination results of over 450,000 candidates who took the exam nationwide on Tuesday. It warned candidates to be wary of the activities of fraudsters.

The board said on Wednesday that some fraudsters were extorting money from the candidates to access the results while some were peddling rumours that the examination results for Saturday, Monday and Tuesday had been cancelled.

The board’s Head of Public Affairs, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the candidates should disregard such false information.

He added that the candidates could access their examination results through their mobile phones by sending Result to 55019.

Benjamin noted that the results of the other examination days would continue to be released as the examinations were taken.

He said, “JAMB has not cancelled the results of its examination conducted on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. Therefore, candidates should disregard rumours making the rounds that the results have been cancelled.

“The results of the first day were placed on the website and some fraudulent individuals were coping and manipulating it to deceive unsuspecting candidates. Hence, our decision to move it to the mobile platform for candidates to use their unique phone numbers used in registering for the examination to access their results.

“The result of the over 450,000 candidates who sat on Tuesday will also be released before 12 noon on Wednesday. The results of the examination will continue to be released as the examination is taken.

“In few days, we will be concluding the 2020 exercise and we urge the candidates to be vigilant as many fraudsters who could not operate, given the security measures put in place to secure our system, will want to use every opportunity of information gap to defraud or mislead unsuspecting candidates.”