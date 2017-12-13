JAMB remits N3bn more to Federation Account

…warns UTME candidates against fake question in circulation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has remitted additional N3.6 billion to the treasury, its Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has said.

He said the N5.2 billion earlier sent to the treasury was not the total money the board actually transferred to the government.

He said this during a meeting with Executives of Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COESU) in his office in Bwari, Abuja.

Oloyede said more monies generated from the sale of 2017 admission documents were transferred, adding that the board had so far remitted N7.8 billion to the treasury.

He told the colleges of education executives that applicants were allowed to choose colleges of education as first choice institutions in the admission forms but most of them preferred to choose universities because the o’ level five credits requirement for admission into higher institutions was uniform.

COESU National President Nuhu Ogirima said the transfer of over N5 billion to the “nation’s ailing coffers would remain quite indelible”.

He said most matriculants put colleges of education as third choices in their unified tertiary matriculation examinations (UTME) forms, adding: “After the selection of the very best from the first choice list, the college of education system is left with no choice but the very low performing candidates.

“This does not augur very well for the teacher education system, especially at the colleges of education level.”

A six-man committee was later set up to review the admission requirements for the colleges of education.

Also yesterday, JAMB warned candidates for the 2018 unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) about fake past question papers in circulation.

The board said the fake past questions in circulation in CD are intended to defraud unsuspecting candidates.

The agency’s Head of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, gave the warning in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

The statement reads: “The fake past questions in CD Rom titled “JAMB PRO CBT practice software for UTME” was purported to have emanated from JAMB in other to give credence to the products’ market and perpetuate their nefarious activities.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Boards wish to dissociate itsself from the production and sale of the fake CD and warned the public to be vigilant and avoid being defrauded.”

Benjamin said the board had not authorised anybody or group to do so on its behalf.

According to him, preliminary investigation by the board showed that the past questions in circulation are fake and had no semblance to JAMB question papers both in context, content and forms.

“The board as a responsible and responsive organisation would not be part of any ploy to defraud innocent candidate and has put machinery in motion for any of her outlets and service providers not to be use as channel of exploitation or distribution of such fake items.

“Following the unfortunate development, the board has directed all its CBT centres to be wary of this CD in circulation in order not to be used as a channel to market this product.

“The board will continue to ensure that candidates applying for its examination are not misled.”

Some of these questions in the past have led to some brilliant candidates failing the examination because they relied on them. Please be mindful of these cheats with www.jproonline.com as their website.

“Candidates are, therefore, advised to study for the examination and channel all enquires to any of the board offices nationwide for any redress, challenges or information,” the statement added.