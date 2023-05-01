JAMB in a statement said candidates who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination.

“Candidates under these categories are principally those (i) who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination (ii) those who could not be biometrically verified, and (iii) those with mismatched data,” JAMB said.

“You will recall that the Board scheduled the conduct of the 2023 UTME from Tuesday, 25th April to Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023.

“It is equally noteworthy that the Board had informed Nigerians that it would be using some novel innovative methods in conducting the exercise with the aim of completely arresting incidences of examination infractions.

“This has been largely achieved as the exercise recorded the lowest reported cases of infractions but with equally emerging challenges on account of human negligence which led to some candidates not being able to sit the examination on the first day.

“This notwithstanding, out of the 1,586,765 candidates that indicated interest in sitting the examination, only 80,166 are now outstanding.

“On the first day of the 2023 UTME, a number of candidates in some centres could not sit the examination as well as in some centres in subsequent days due to diverse reasons. Though a reasonable number of them have been rescheduled and have taken the examination, some are yet to take their examination.

“As part of the decisions reached at the end of an emergency management meeting held on Sunday, 30th April, 2023, the Board has fixed Saturday, 6th May, 2023, for all categories of candidates who have not sat their examination, as listed below, to take their examination.”