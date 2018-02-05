Japan pledges to recognize Palestine – Official

Japan is to recognise the State of Palestinian says a senior Palestinian official.

Speaking to media, senior aide to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Shaath said Japan had pledged to support the Palestinian right to create an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital during the latest talks between the two countries.

He further said Palestine would increase aid to UNRWA.

Japan, according to Shaath, rejected US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

He also noted that Japan would start collecting signatures from MPs who would call for the government to recognise the State of Palestine, then raise its diplomatic representation in Ramallah and conclude with full recognition.

Shaath reported that the Japanese officials, including the Foreign Minister Taro Kono and other MPs had announced their support for an international peace conference to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on international resolutions.

Meanwhile, he said that Japan had pledged to raise its support for UNRWA following America’s announcement that it has cut its aid contribution to the international body.

No details were given of what additional contribution Japan would give the UN body. – Middle East Monitor.