JKF Youth Cup semi-final games hold Sunday

As the first edition of the Dr. John Kayode Fayemi football competition for U15 boys and girls in Ekiti State enters the final stretches, football fans are early looking forward to the semi-final matches in both categories.

In what has been described as a ‘Football Sunday to Remember’, on Sunday 15th December,2019, the atmosphere at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti, venue of the matches will be electrifying.

Already the football fans in the state and its environs have started salivating at the prospects of the exciting and beautiful football matches and untold entertainment that will be available on the day.

In a release signed by the Chairman of the JKF Youth Cup Organizing Committee, Kolawole Owoseni, the fun shall begin as early as 8am when FC Phoenix Queens and Promise City Queens FC do battle to determine who gets through to the final of the maiden edition of the competition.

By 10am, Fatoba Queens FC and Salem City Queens FC shall trade tackles in the second semi final, also for a place in the final of the girls category.

Same day and at the same venue, the semi final matches in the boys category, shall begin by 1pm, with Gbonyin LG U15 boys playing against Oye LG U15 boys in the first semi final.

In the second semi final match slated to hold by 4pm, Irepodun/Ifelodun LG U15 boys and Ado LG U15 boys shall lock horns for a place in the final of the epochal football competition.

While promising a fun-filled ‘Football Sunday’, the organizers enjoined all lovers of football to be at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti for a scintillating experience.

“Apart from the matches, their will be a variety of fun including lots of music and entertainment by coterie of artists to thrill the fans non stop.

“We also want to assure everybody of top security arrangements for lives and properties during the matches. We are just warming up for the grand final, says the highly enthusiastic Owoseni.