The leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement and Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has condemned politicians who defect to rival parties after benefitting from the support of the masses, describing such action as the greatest political sin.

Kwankwaso made the remarks in Kano while receiving scores of defectors from Takai Local Government Area of Kano South into the NNPP at his Miller Road residence.

This is coming shortly after some key politicians including Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, member representing Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure federal constituency, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, among many others left the NNPP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Kano State governor recounted the resilience of the Kwankwasiyya movement despite attempts to derail it in the past, especially in 2015.

“We all know the history of this movement. Unfortunately, in 2015, some individuals joined us with dishonest intentions. They brought disunity and tried to destabilize the movement. But thank God, the movement did not derail,” he said.

Kwankwaso reflected on past electoral experiences, noting that each election had served as a lesson.

“When the 2019 elections came, everyone saw what happened, and the most recent one also taught us valuable lessons,” he added.

He emphasized that the Kwankwasiyya movement is people-centered and not driven by financial inducement.

“This movement is for the people. It is a movement that right-thinking individuals should reflect on deeply. It’s not about money. Even what happened in Kano South should be taken as a lesson. Some people collected spaghetti and N2,000 to elect someone. But in Kano, the poor stood firm. If it had been left to those selling their votes, the NNPP wouldn’t have won,” he said.

Kwankwaso criticized those who, after winning elections on the back of mass support, betrayed the people by defecting to opposition camps.

“This is the highest form of betrayal in a democratic setting. I don’t know of any greater political sin than when vulnerable people vote for you—rejecting deceivers and enemies of progress—and you turn around to join those same enemies after winning. Had the people known, they wouldn’t have voted for you,” he stated.

He urged aspiring leaders to take heed of the political lessons from Kano, warning against undermining the Kwankwasiyya movement.

“Fighting the Kwankwasiyya movement is a grave mistake for any politician. One may not understand until he engages in that fight—and then he’ll realize how tough it is to battle a solid wall,” Kwankwaso said.

He reaffirmed the unity of the movement and its mission to uplift the common man.

“Whether you’re in this movement with or without an appointment, whether you got a contract or not, I believe we all are in the right frame of mind and grateful to God. The poor now understand everything, and that’s what brought us to this moment we’re witnessing. Go back to your communities and bring more people on board.

“Let me remind you: this movement is one that favours the people in every aspect. It’s a movement to be proud of. Our constant goal is to uplift the common man,” he said.

Kwankwaso concluded by congratulating the new members for joining the NNPP, expressing optimism that the movement would continue to grow and benefit all.