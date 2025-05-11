Manchester United slumped to a 2-0 home defeat West Ham as their woeful league campaign hit a new low.

United were back in action after crushing Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semi-final second leg on Thursday to set up an all-English final against Tottenham on May 21.

But Amorim has acknowledged United “can’t save anything from the Premier League” this term and once again they produced a wretched display as West Ham won for the first time in nine games.

Tomas Soucek’s 26th-minute tap-in from Mohammed Kudus’s cross gave West Ham the lead.

United lost Leny Yoro to a foot injury in the second half, raising doubts about the French defender’s chances of featuring in the Europa League final.

Jarrod Bowen converted Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s pass to grab the second goal in the 57th minute.

West Ham moved above United, who are languishing in 16th place as they face their lowest league finish since being relegated in 1973-74.