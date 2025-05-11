Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has ordered an immediate ban on the sale of fuel in filling stations across Bama Local Government Area, including Bama town and Banki.

Bama is located in the northeastern part of Borno State, bordering the Republic of Chad and also sharing a border with Cameroon.

The ban, which was issued after due consultations with security agencies in the state, was aimed at addressing the prevailing security challenges in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dauda Iliya, in a statement on Saturday, said the measure was part of the government’s strategic response to counter insurgency operations.

“I have directed the immediate ban on the sale of petrol in Bama town, Banki, and other parts of Bama Local Government Area with immediate effect,” Zulum stated.

He warned that anyone found violating the directive would face the full weight of the law.

“Let me make it clear—there will be no sacred cows in the enforcement of this ban. Security agencies have been given strict orders to clamp down on any filling station or individual contravening this directive. Anyone found culpable will be dealt with accordingly,” he warned.

Governor Zulum reiterated his administration’s commitment to restoring lasting peace to the state and called for the support and cooperation of citizens in the ongoing fight against insurgency.