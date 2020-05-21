Jonathan commiserates with Diya over wife’s death

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the ex-Chief of General Staff, Gen Oladipo Diya (retd) over the passing on of his wife, Madam Deborah Folashade Diya. Mrs Diya died on Monday, 18 May 2020, at the age of 66.

In a condolence message to Gen Diya, the former President expressed sadness over the exit of Madam Deborah describing her as a pillar of support to her husband and source of inspiration to many people.

The message further read: “I commiserate with you, the Diya family, friends, and sympathisers on the death of your dear wife. I understand that her death is a great loss to you and your family, as she was a loving wife and mother, who was a pillar of support to you and a source of inspiration to many others who came in contact with her.

“Painful as this death is to you and other sympathisers, I urge you not to be discouraged by the sad reality of her exit, as she was a woman of service and faith.

“Her timeline on earth were seasons of devotion to God and service to humanity. She will be remembered by many as a devout woman, who was a model of love, compassion, and generosity.

“May God comfort you and your family as you grieve and grant you strength and peace to bear this irreparable loss. On behalf of my family please accept my condolences.”