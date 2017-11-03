Jubilation in Abakpa as Ugwuanyi flags off multiple road projects

There was jubilation in Abakpa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State over the flag off of four major roads’ rehabilitation in the area, which were among the five road contracts awarded by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration, a few days ago.



Gov. Ugwuanyi had during his recent visits to Abakpa Nike Market road, Ugboghe and Ogwuagor communities in the Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, in company of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, promised the people of the areas that his administration will take urgent action towards rehabilitating their roads in the dry season. The governor, who visited the area, recently reassured the people that “massive works will commence on these roads immediately”.

Keeping faith with the promise, the State Executive Council on Wednesday, approved the award of contracts for the construction of five urban and rural areas, mainly in Abakpa Nike, Enugu East L.G.A.



Flagging off the projects, Gov. Ugwuanyi who was represented by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, said that the projects, which have three-month duration for completion, were targeted at ameliorating the hardship being encountered by the people of the areas as a result of the deplorable condition of the roads.

The Works Commissioner noted the importance of the road to the communities, saying that the governor was passionate about improving the living standard of the people of the state, describing him as “one who is committed to fulfilling every promise he made at all time”. He disclosed that the approval for the award of contracts for the rehabilitation of the roads were obtained “48 hours ago to be precise”, adding that the immediate flag off was proof of the desire of the governor to fulfill his promise.

Reacting to the development, Chief Elias Agbo, the representative of Landlords and Landladies of Ogwuagor community, expressed surprise that a governor could make such promise and fulfill it, accordingly, saying: “Gov. Ugwuanyi is an action governor who makes promises and keeps them”.

Chief Agbo said that the residents of the community asked him to come and witness the flag off ceremony, to confirm that “what Gov. Ugwuanyi – Gburugburu, said he will do, he is actually doing it”, adding that “we have already seen with our eyes”.

He thanked the governor for providing the two transformers he promised the community the last time he visited, assuring him of their support and prayers.

“On behalf of the Ogwuagor landlords and landladies as well as the rest of the residents, I am here promising His Excellency and his administration that we are solidly behind him. Wherever he goes, we shall go with him because, Gburugburu is a man of action and we have seen love exhibited by him”, the community leader said.

At Abakpa Nike Market road, the Chairman of the Market Traders Association, Mr. Henry Ugwu, described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a promise keeper”, saying the commencement of work on the road will impact positively on the lives of the people of the area, especially the traders.

He said the governor was at the market a few days ago to reassure them that work will commence on the road immediately and “ today, we the people of Abakpa are glad that we are flagging off the road construction”, saying: “ we are commending him and will support his administration till the end of his second term”.

A cross-section of residents and associations have commended the governor for keeping his promise to transform the highly populated area by bringing meaningful development that touches the lives of the people.