Kaduna court denies El Zakzaky bail

November 7, 2018 0

A Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday denied the Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria otherwise known as ‘Shiites’, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, bail.

The court refused the Shiites’ leader bail on the grounds that he did not attach a medical report to his bail application.

The court was presided over by Mr. Justice Gideon Kurada.

The IMN leader and his wife would remain in the custody of the Department of State Security until January 22, 2019.

Security was tight within and outside the court located along the Ibrahim Taiwo road in the metropolis.

Details later.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Minimum wage: Buhari has not endorsed N30,000 – Presidency

The Presidency has frowned at the misinterpretation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks when he received the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage from the committee’s chairman, Ama Pepple ...