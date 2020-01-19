Kaduna govt builds grazing reserve to tackle herders, farmers’ crisis

The Kaduna State government has flagged off the construction of cattle grazing settlements and milk farm project at Damau in Kubau Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced this on Saturday at the ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed milk farm in Damau, saying the settlement has a capacity to accommodate 1,000 cattle farmers.

He explained that the project, being executed in collaboration with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and a Danish dairy firm, Arla, was aimed at mitigating the incessant conflicts between herders and farmers in the state.

The governor believes the project, apart from being a pragmatic and sustainable solution to security challenges that accompany nomadic livestock production, will help expand Nigeria’s capacity in the production of high-quality milk and reduce overdependence on the importation of dairy products.

He added that the goal was to develop a world-class grazing reserve that would aid in centralising the activities of herders in the community.

Governor El-Rufai also gave an assurance that the reserve would help to ensure maximum economic benefits were derived from the cows through the use of their many products to boost revenue generation.

Over the years, the incessant conflicts between herders and farmers across the country have continued to pose a major security concern to citizens and the government at various levels.

In Kaduna, the competition over scarce natural resources such as land, water, and pasture, as well as the conflicts that follow informed the government’s decision to settle the herders in one community.

A memorandum of understanding for the project was signed on September 9, 2019, with Arlan expected to provide the commercial services while the state government would provide the land to use.

This is in addition to other basic amenities such as primary healthcare facility, veterinary clinic, police post, and a market place to make life comfortable for the pastoralists.

As part of its responsibilities, the government has developed about 89km of road in Kubau LGA to help farmers transport their farm produce easily. – Channels.