The Kaduna State Government has commenced payment of the new ₦72,000 minimum wage, beginning with civil servants on Grade Levels 1–6.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, confirmed the development on Thursday but stressed that the adjustment must cover all categories of workers without delay.

Addressing a press briefing, State NLC Chairman, Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, described the commencement as “a positive first step” but insisted that teachers, health workers, staff of tertiary institutions, parastatals, and local governments must also benefit.

He explained that government had tied the full implementation to the ongoing staff and pension verification exercise, expected to end by September 2025.

“Workers have endured years of stagnated wages while inflation bites harder. The ₦72,000 minimum wage is not a favour—it is a right. Every worker, from state to local government, education to healthcare, must be carried along,” Suleiman declared.

While welcoming plans to adopt new salary structures for health workers under CONMESS and CONHESS, the labour leader lamented that teachers and local government employees remained excluded.

He vowed that the NLC would sustain pressure until the new wage is fully implemented across all sectors.

“We are in constant dialogue with the government. Workers must remain calm and vigilant, but we assure them that we will not rest until every worker receives their rightful pay,” Suleiman added.