Kano Emirate crisis: Why I cannot intervene – Buhari

The President, Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari has said that he has no constitutional powers to intervene in the ongoing Kano Emirate crisis.

The president gave this explanation when he received the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his entourage at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

Ganduje was at the villa to present the newly-elected legislators from the state, made up of three members of the House of Representatives and four members of the state Assembly, to the president.

Buhari explained that “I know my role as the president of Nigeria. By the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the governor of Kano State has his own roles. Once a matter is in the hands of the House of Assembly (like in Kano), the president has no constitutional right to interfere.

“I ‘ll abide by the constitution; I swore by it, and I am going to stand by it,” he stated.

He advised the newly-elected legislators to be mindful of their promises to their constituencies, recalling that they had made promises during their campaigns even as he expressed hope that their promises were within the resources of their state.

“If you have made promises outside your resources, it will be your problem because you are going to stand again in four year’s time. This is very important and it is important for our party,” he stated.

In his remarks ,Ganduje thanked President Buhari for the visible presence of the Federal Government in Kano State, while listing projects like the Kano – Abuja road reconstruction, construction of modern railway from Kaduna to Kano, and from Kano to Niger Republic, among others.

Others are gas pipeline from Ajaokuta to Kaduna and from Kaduna to Kano (AKKK), continuation of the abandoned dualisation of Kano – Katsina highway. So also is the construction and equipping of the new terminal wing of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

“We are also appreciative of the efforts being put by the Federal Government in the areas of security and education in the state. This is highly commendable,” he stated.

Those who accompanied the governor to the Villa, were all members of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) from Kano state, Speaker of the House of Assembly and other principal officers, Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero who represented other emirs, members of the business community like Alhaji AbdulManafi Yunusa Sarina, the owner of Azman Air, members of the academia, like Prof. Ibrahim Umar, former vice-chancellor, Bayero University, Kano, the Ulama among others. The Sun