Kano loses another traditional ruler

Another traditional title holder in Kano, the Dan Iyan of Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Bayero, is dead.

Until his death, Bayero was the District Head of Dawakin Kudu in the Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

The Secretary of Sallaman Kano at the Emir’s Palace, Alhaji Muhammadu Muhammad, confirmed the death of the deceased in Kano on Sunday.

He said the monarch, who died in the early hours of the day, was the first District Head of the Ajingi Local Government Area.

The late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, appointed him (Yusuf Bayero), as Dan Iyan Kano in 1993.

He attended Kofar Kudu Elementary School and Kano Judicial School.

He was a scribe in the Kano Native Authority and he served in sub district offices of the city. He was a member of the Northern Region House of Assembly where he became a Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Kaduna Affairs.

When he returned to Kano, he was appointed Dan Isa, then Dan Buram and then Barde but all in Bichi until he was promoted to Dan Iyan in 1993.

The deceased had since been buried in accordance with the Islamic rites in Kano. Punch