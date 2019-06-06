Kano State cancels annual Sallah Durbar

Kano State government has cancelled the annual traditional Sallah Durbar, Hawan Nassarawa, slated for today (Thursday) for security reasons.

The cancellation was announced after a security meeting that was held yesterday during which Sallah durbars were reviewed.

A statement, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Alhaji Abba Anwar, indicated that the council received an intelligence report on possibility of breach of peace during Sallah durbars.

The statement also indicated Kano emirate council had been informed about the development.

The general public are therefore, urged to go about their businesses, as necessary measures had been taken to protect lives and property of people.