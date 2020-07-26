Kanye West apologises to wife Kim

Rapper Kanye West has tendered a public apology to his wife Kim Kardashian over a number of comments he made since his meltdown.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

“I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me”, he tweeted Saturday.

Among other things, Kanye told an audience at his presidential rally in South Carolina that he and Kim discussed the idea of aborting their first child, North.

He also said he has been trying to divorce Kim, making along a series of allegations about the reality star.

In one tweet, he wrote: “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’.”

He was referring to the time Kim and rapper Meek Mill spoke at a criminal justice reform summit in Los Angeles in November 2018.

The rapper, who has four children with wife Kim, also called his mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” and accused the pair of “white supremacy”.

But in a long statement, Kim asked the world to ignore the rantings by West, as he suffers from a bipolar disorder.