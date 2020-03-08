Keystone Bank building collapses, kills 1 in Lagos

Lags State Management Agency (LASEMA) says in an ongoing operation, it has extricated an adult, male labourer who lost his life when a building accomodating the Palmgrove branch of KEYSTONE Bank collapsed.

According to the agency’s Public Affairs Officer Nosa Okumbor, the incident which occurred this evening, according to onsite reports, happened during renovation of the said building which collapsed on the construction workers who were conducting the renovations there, claiming one life.

“The trapped, adult male labourer named Ezekiel Ajibola, aged 35yrs was extracted from beneath the collapsed structure by the combined effort of the LASEMA Rescue Unit and LASG Fire Service, with the aid of the agency’s light rescue equipment.”

According to reports emanating from site of LASEMA’s ongoing operation, “upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a one storey building belonging to KEYSTONE Bank collapsed while being renovated.

“However, an adult male labourer lost his life in an operation where the trapped adult male commodity (Ezekiel Ajibola, aged 35yrs) has been recovered from under the collapsed structure by the combined effort of the LRT and LASG fire with the aid of the agency’s light rescue equipment and handed over to police officers from Pedro Station.

“The entire area has been cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident.”

In a similar development, a female, adult passed away after a fence collapsed on her within the Abbatior complex and her remains was moved to the Nigeria Police (Abbatior Division).

The partially-collapsed fence at Abbattior Complex in Oko-Oba was alleged to be responsible for the death of the female victim and injuries sustained by four others who were said to be at a proximal distance to her along same fence.

Report has it that “on arrival at the incident scene, a fence collapsed within the Abbatoir from the other piece leading to the loss of life of an adult female, while four (4) other victims who sustained minor injuries.

“Investigation conducted revealed illegal shanties built behind the fence led to the incident”.

Going further, LASEMA recovered a truck laden with iron rods involved in a lone accident when it developed a mechanical fault at Okegbegun in Ikorodu.

Situation report had it that “a truck accident at Okegbegun inward LASPOTECH in ikorodu, upon arrival at the incident scene, it was revealed that a truck with registration number FKJ 664 XY laden with iron rod was involved in an accident.

“Further investigation revealed that the accident was as a result of mechanical fault (brake failure) led to the truck rolling back while ascending the hilly part of the road and subsequently fell into a ditch thereby obstructing 90 percent of the road in the process.

“No loss of lives nor injury sustained at the incident scene”.

In a similar operation, situation report on a road traffic accident along Majidun Awori bus stop inward Ikorodu has it that, “on arrival at the incident scene, two vehicles were involved in the accident – a black Toyota car and an articulated truck.

“The immediate cause was due to reckless driving. No lives were lost, however, the vehicles have been recovered off the road in an operation where Nigeria Police (Owode Division) and the FRSC officials were in attendance.

In another operation, LASEMA Rescue Team was involved in an operation where the ‘Live’ cable of an electrical wire cut and fell on a truck in a motor stand, thereby igniting it and four others at Mile 2 Inward Berger Suya.

“On arrival at the scene of the above incident, it was discovered that an unidentified company that sells Trucks was gutted by fire and had four of it’s truck razed by the Inferno with one partially razed.

“The course of the inferno was attributed to an Electrical life wire cable that fell on one of the trucks.

“No loss of life nor injuries sustained.

“The LASEMA Rescue Team, Lagos State Fire Service and FRSC were responders at the operation.”