The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, said he was the target of Benue governor’s threat.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State warned that he cannot guarantee the safety of any person or group coming to the state without his knowledge.

He urged those considering such visits to reconsider their decision in their own interest and safety.

The governor also cautioned anyone planning to visit the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in the state to get prior approval from Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA) before embarking on such visits.

However, Peter Obi, in a statement on his X handle yesterday said: ‘’Ordinarily, I would not have commented on this issue, as I have endured far worse situations in my political life since I declared for the presidency, and it continues to worsen as I strive to do things in a civilised and organised manner. The unfolding events demand that I have to start speaking out now.

“On what transpired today (yesterday) during my planned visit to Benue State, I am not entirely sure the state governor, my dear younger brother, a Reverend Father I deeply respect, is aware of this situation. Having exhausted every possible means to reach him, I am compelled to use this available platform to ensure my message is conveyed.

‘’On Thursday, the 10th of April, I had planned to visit Plateau and Benue states, respectively. Plateau on Sunday, the 13th of April 2025, and Benue on Monday, the 14th of April 2025. My trip included paying courtesy calls to the governors as well as visiting the IDP camps and schools of nursing in both states to give my support.

‘’As is my practice, I reached out to the Plateau State government to inform them of my visit, which included spending the day with the victims at the IDP camp in Bokkos, a visit I wholeheartedly embraced to extend my support, care and compassion to fellow Nigerians in need. And in his utmost hospitality, the Plateau State governor graciously permitted.

‘’In a similar vein, I tried repeatedly to contact the Benue State governor directly without success. I then successfully contacted his ADC who told me the governor was in a very important meeting and would call me before midnight on the same day.

‘’Unfortunately, I didn’t get that call until Sunday evening when he sent me a message, stating he had not been able to reach his principal since the day I called. I was disturbed by how an ADC would not have been able to reach his principal for three days.

‘’However, because my visit to the governor was just for courtesy and respect, I decided to proceed with my trip to Makurdi.

‘’Earlier today (yesterday) at 7am, I left Jos, and on reaching Akwanga at about 10am, my security team stopped and stated they received a press statement, purportedly from the Benue State government, that appeared designed to stop my trip. Curiously, while I was still talking with my security team on the issue, the governor’s ADC sent the statement directly to me.

‘’The letter refers exactly to my itinerary which I had earlier conveyed to the ADC directly and to the security operatives in Benue through my own security.

‘’I am forced to remind them, and all concerned, that the purpose of this journey is to support good causes in areas of critical development – health and health education, education and caring for our people in need, and this is what I have done in my private life for years before getting into politics and even while in politics, I have continued to do so.

‘’Everyone knew then how I had to get permission from the then President, Goodluck Jonathan, that I needed to visit Haiti during the earthquake.

‘’I intended to visit a school being built by the bishop in Gboko, a nursing school and an IDP camp, actions that reflect my genuine care for the welfare of our fellow citizens, and my continuous show of love, care and compassion to citizens who have been displaced.”