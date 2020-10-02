Knocks for Buhari over remark on price of petrol in Saudi Arabia

Nigerians have condemned President Muhammad Buhari’s defence on the recent hike in the prices of petrol in the country.

Buhari on Thursday defended the recent hike in the prices of petrol in the country, hinging the increment on the need to shore up the “drastically reduced resources”.

“In this regard, sustaining the level of petroleum prices is no longer possible. The government, since coming into office has recognized the economic argument for adjusting the price of petroleum,” Buhari said in a national broadcast to mark the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

Petrol currently sells for between N157 and N161 in Nigeria. Buhari said these prices are still cheaper compared to the prices of the same product in other oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia.

“It makes no sense for oil to be cheaper in Nigeria than in Saudi Arabia,” Buhari said, further justifying

The president gave current oil price in Saudi Arabia, one of the biggest oil producers in the world, as N168 per litre.

Buhari also said a comparison of the fuel prices in Nigeria with other African countries will further justify the increment.

Nigerians on Twitter have however condemned the Presidents comments. Many opined that the President’s comparison lacks logic as the minimum wage in Nigeria is N30,000 compared to Saudi Arabia. – The Guardian.