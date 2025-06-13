President Bola Tinubu on Thursday attracted praises and knocks for the list of honourees he announced as democracy heroes.

While some Nigerians lauded the President for his tribute to the heroes of the June 12, 1993 struggle, others lamented that key names were conspicuously omitted from the list.

The late Moshood Abiola was named winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, regarded as the freest and fairest in the country, which was annulled by the military under General Ibrahim Babangida.

Following the annulment, several prominent Nigerians, who spoke vociferously against the military decision, were killed, incarcerated under frivolous charges, while others went on exile for fear of being hounded.

The President, in the exercise of his powers on Thursday, bestowed national honours on activists, journalists, scholars and fallen pro-democracy icons.

He also granted a presidential pardon and conferred honours on the Ogoni Nine, led by Ken Saro-Wiwa, who was executed on November 10, 1995 by the military junta.

The Ogoni-Nine, including Saro-Wiwa, were executed following their protest against Shell’s oil activities in the region.

The list was announced during Tinubu’s Democracy Day address to a joint session of the National Assembly, while celebrating those who opposed military rule.

Living honourees include Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, and Gen Alani Akinrinade (retd.), each elevated to Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Civil-rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), Bishop Matthew Kukah, Dare Babarinsa, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, Senator Shehu Sani, and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, received Commander of the Order of the Niger.

Others also bagged Commander of the Federal Republic of Niger, Officer of the Order of Niger.

However, Shehu Sani, who also got national honour on Thursday, on his X handle, listed some prominent names in the North who also participated in the June 12 struggle and should have been honoured.

According to him, the list includes Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Col Dangiwa Umar, Dr Bala Usman, Salihu Lukman, Ahmed Joda and John Danfulani.

Others include Prof Jibrin Ibrahim, James Bawa Magaji, Bukar Abba, Ibrahim, Attahiru Jega, Usman Bugaje, Suleiman Ahmed, Nasir Abbas, Nasiru Kura, Dan Suleiman, and Awesu Wana Kuta.

Others are Hajiya Gambo Sawaba, Col Yohanna Madaki, Abdulkarim Dayyabu, Lawan Danbazau, Awwal Rafsanjani, Abubakar Rimi, and Sule Lamido.

However, findings show that many of the names he listed had at one time or the other received national honours.

Checks, however, showed that Sule Lamido was conferred with Commander of the Order of the Niger by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2011.

Critics also said Tinubu’s national honour list did not include Otunba Gaddafi who stood by Abiola, Bishop Bolanle Gbonigi, and Joe Okei-Odumakin.

The list also failed to recognise prominent Nigerians like Yinka Odumakin (posthumous), Babafemi Ojudu, Prof Mokwugo Okoye, Dr Tunji Abayomi, Dele Momodu, Arthur Nwankwo, Niran Malaolu, Tunde Oladepo, who was reportedly murdered by late Gen Sani Abacha’s henchmen.

Meanwhile, the President, in his closing remarks, said the award of national honour was not foreclosed.

In an interview aired on Channels TV on Thursday, a former Governor of Ekiti State and a participant in the June 12 struggle, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said “I wasn’t completely happy, I must say this upfront. Those who were the drivers of that project were not recognised today.”

Fayemi, who coordinated the Kudirat Abiola Radio abroad, listed some of the late pro-democracy figures, including Mr Yinka Johnson, who served as technical director, Gbolahan Olalemi, Daniel Johnson, George Noah, and Dr Tajudeen Abdul-Raheem, among others.

He also hailed Senator Sola Adeyeye and others who, he said, risked their lives operating the underground Radio Kudirat, a clandestine station used to mobilise opposition against military rule.

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, who lauded Tinubu for the bold step to honour the Ogoni-Nine, however, called on the President to remove the stain of injustice from Saro-Wiwa and eight others by exonerating them of murder charges.

Last year, in his Democracy Day broadcast, the President was knocked for omitting names like the late leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress, Fredrick Fasehun and the late fiery labour leader and former General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Frank Kokori.

The Fasehun family, in a statement by Remi Fasehun, described the omission as uncharitable, ungrateful and unpardonable.

The family said Tinubu was a beneficiary of their father’s activism and sacrifice for democracy, adding that the deceased helped the President to escape into exile.

Also, one of the sons of Kokori, Kive Aghogho Kokori, in an interview, lamented the lack of national recognition for the late nationalist, even posthumously.

“Can you believe it? This is a man who fought for the democracy we are enjoying today. He was forgotten,” he said.

On Thursday, while announcing the list of honourees, both Fasehun and Kokori were remembered and honoured by the President with the posthumous CON awards.

Also on Thursday, the President conferred CON on the late Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission, Prof Humphrey Nwosu, who conducted the freest and fairest election in Nigeria’s history on June 12, 1993.

Tinubu said, “As we mark a 26th year of unbroken democracy, it is right to honour those who have made sacrifices in the past, braving all the odds and the guns to ensure we have a regime of democracy in our country.

“In this light, I announce the conferment of the posthumous national honour of CFR on Kudirat Abiola, the heroine of the June 12 struggle.

“I also confer posthumous national honours on Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), Prof Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON), Alhaji Balarabe Musa (CFR), Pa Alfred Rewani (CFR), Bagauda Kaltho (OON), Chima Ubani (OON), Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti (CON), Alao Aka Bashorun (CON), Chief Frank Kokori (CON), Emma Ezeazu (OON), Bamidele Aturu (OON), Fredrick Fasehun (CON), Prof Festus Iyayi (CON), Dr John Yima Sen (OON), Alhaja Sawaba Gambo (CON), Dr Alex Ibru (CON), Chief Bola Ige (CFR), Senator Ayo Fasanmi (CON), Senator Polycarp Nwite (CON) and Dr Nurudeen Olowopopo (CON).”

Others honoured by the President were Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti (CFR), Dr Edwin Madunagu (CON), Prof Olatunji Dare (CON), Nosa Igiebor (OON), Dapo Olorunyomi (OON), Bayo Onanuga (CON), Ayo Obe (OON) and Prof Shafideen Amuwo (CON).

Tinubu also conferred honours on Luke Aghanenu (OON), Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi (CON), Labaran Maku (OON), Dr Tunji Alausa (CON), Mr Nick Dazang (OON), Abdul Oroh (OON), Odia Ofeimun (CON), Seye Kehinde (OON), Felix Morka (CON), Ledum Mitee (CON), Olawale Osun (CON), Dr Amos Akingba (CON), Prof Segun Gbadegesin (CON), Prof Bolaji Akinyemi (CFR), Dr Kayode Shonoiki (CON), Prof Bayo Williams (CON), Senator Abu Ibrahim (CFR), and Senator Ameh Ebute (CFR).

“Additionally, I confer the national honour of CON on Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu, a legendary journalist and publisher who remains true to his lifetime calling as he marks his 90th birthday tomorrow, June 13,” said Tinubu.

He also offered a presidential pardon and conferred honours on the Ogoni-Nine.

“Furthermore, I also confer posthumous national honours on Ken Saro Wiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine and his fellow travellers, Saturday Dobee (OON), Nordu Eawo (OON), Daniel Gbooko (OON), Paul Levera (OON), Felix Nuate (OON), Baribor Bera (OON), Barinem Kiobel (OON), and John Kpuine (OON).

“I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State,” said Tinubu.

The President proceeded to decorate the presiding officers of the National Assembly with the national honours earlier conferred upon them in 2024.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, GCON; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, GCON; Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, CFR and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, CFR.

Thursday’s ceremony caps a rapid succession of honours since October 2022.

Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s final weeks produced two batches: the traditional GCFR and GCON for incoming leaders, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima on May 25, 2023, followed three days later by 339 awards to long-serving ministers, jurists, athletes and members of the Presidential Communications Team.

Since assuming office two years ago, Tinubu has since conducted three rounds of awards.

He marked Independence Day 2023 by decorating the heads of the legislature and judiciary, followed in December by 31 ministers, security chiefs and advisers.

Tinubu also bestowed honours on the 17 officers and men of the Nigerian Army slain in the Okuama community of Delta State and the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja in March and November 2024, respectively.

Foreign leaders were also conferred with national honours. Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, received the GCON during his December 2024 state visit, becoming the second non-Nigerian to hold the rank after late Queen Elizabeth II.

On June 3, 2025 philanthropist Bill Gates accepted the CFR at a private investiture in Lagos, honoured for two decades of health and agriculture funding worth more than $2bn.

The National Honours Awards was established by the National Honours Act of No. 6 in 1964. It took retroactive effect from October 1, 1963.

The Act empowers the President by warrant, the Nigerian Order of Dignity to honour deserving citizens who have contributed to the development of and progress of the country in any field of endeavour.

Modelled on Britain’s orders, it began with four grades—GCFR, GCON, CFR and CON—and later added the Officer and Member classes as well as a bravery medal for security personnel.

At the October 2022 National Honours ceremony, there was a cumulative figure at 5,341 awardees.

With Buhari’s two farewell lists and Tinubu’s five instalments, including the newly announced 68, an estimated 445 names had since been added, raising the overall count to roughly 5,786.

A further breakdown revealed that only 16 persons have earned the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, a designation reserved for the President.

Forty-eight hold the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, while 369 persons have been awarded the Commander of the Federal Republic honours.

The President said the National Honours Committee will gazette the corrected entries before the formal investiture ceremonies later in the year.

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People lauded Tinubu for the bold step to appease the Ogoni people which it accused the previous administration of lacking the will to do.

It, however, called on the President to remove the stain of injustice from Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight of his kinsmen, by exonerating them of murder charges.

A MOSOP leader, Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, said the demand of the Ogoni for decades had been exoneration for the Ogoni-Nine and not pardon.

“The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People wishes to express its position on the encouraging decisions of President Bola Tinubu, in announcing full pardon for the nine Ogoni rights campaigners executed by the Nigerian government during the regime of Gen Sani Abacha.

“MOSOP considers the gesture, announced by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2025 Democracy Day address, as both a historic and a positive step towards healing.

“It is a widely acknowledged fact that few administrations have dared to confront this painful legacy with such candour and daring.

“President Tinubu once again has distinguished himself among Nigerian leaders as one with the wisdom and courage to answer a longstanding prayer from an oppressed populace with compassion and clarity.”

The group said pardon, by its very nature, implied the existence of an office, adding that in the case of the Ogoni-Nine, no legitimate crime was committed.

“In the case of Ken Saro-Wiwa and his compatriots, it is clear that no legitimate crime was committed.

“His Excellency, President Tinubu, himself acknowledged that their unjust execution should never have happened,” it said.

MOSOP asked the President to pursue a formal exoneration of Ken Saro-Wiwa and his fellow activists.

“Such an exoneration would be a stronger moral and legal correction, ensuring that their names are no longer burdened by the stain of injustice,” the statement added.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has lauded the President for recognising and honouring Prof Humphrey Nwosu.

The group, however, requested that the Independent National Electoral Commission Headquarters be named after him.

The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Ezechi Chukwu, stated this on Thursday.

Nwosu conducted the June 12, 1993, election, which was adjudged the freest and fairest election to date and Tinub conferred the CON award on him.

Chukwu described the gesture as a welcome development, saying the Federal Government had done the needful.

“The idea of honouring him is welcomed, though it is late, but at least we appreciate the fact that he has been honoured,” he said.

Chukwu, however, appealed to the Federal Government to further take a fundamental step by naming the INEC Headquarters after Nwosu.

“It is also our desire that INEC headquarters should be named after Prof Humphrey Nwosu for the virtue of his role in Nigeria’s democracy during the military,” he said.

Fayemi, on Thursday, said although Nigeria achieved civilian rule in 1999, the country was still far from real democracy.

He expressed displeasure that none of those who championed the ‘Kudirat Radio’ during the June 12 struggle was recognised.

Fayemi specifically stated that he wasn’t particularly happy that those who were the drivers of the Kudirat FM project, which he led, were recognised by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during a special Channels Television programme titled “Nigeria’s Democratic Journey: An Inter-Generational Conversation On Building A Better Nation”, held in commemoration of Democracy Day, Fayemi said the struggle for democracy had only been partially fulfilled.

“Democracy is a journey. Yes, it’s partly paid off, but it hasn’t completely paid off,” he said.

Fayemi, who was a key figure in the pro-democracy struggle of the 1990s, recalled the sacrifices made by many activists, especially during the period of military dictatorship under the late Gen Sani Abacha.

He lamented the lack of national recognition for some of the unsung heroes of the democratic movement.

“I must say this upfront, those who were the drivers of that project, yes, I led that project, but none of them were recognised today by the President,” Fayemi said, in a veiled criticism of the Federal Government’s Democracy Day commemoration.

“Yes, I was the face of Radio Kudirat in the sense that I was responsible for its management, but there were so many voices, people who risked their lives. But they were not the ones not mentioned today,” he said.

While acknowledging President Bola Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech, Fayemi said the current administration had built on the symbolic gesture initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who formally recognised June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day in honour of the late MKO Abiola.

He, however, called for the establishment of a national museum or monument in Abuja to properly document the history of Nigeria’s democratic struggle for the benefit of future generations.

“It is bizarre that we don’t even have a museum or monument in the capital city where history can always be recalled for the purpose of teaching the younger generation. That is what Chief MKO Abiola stood for,” he said.

Fayemi emphasised the need to differentiate between holding elections and practising real democracy, noting that while Nigeria secured the right to vote in 1999, it had yet to attain full democratic ideals.

“What we mustn’t do is to conflate elections with democracy. What we got was the right to vote for our leaders into office in 1999. What we are yet to get is real democracy, in my view.

“We got civilian rule, we are proudly on the journey, we now have a semi-democracy, but we don’t have full democracy yet. The efforts of the previous president and now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be built upon,” he said.

Fayemi, who also served as Minister of Mines and Steel Development, is one of the prominent pro-democracy figures who operated in exile during the Abacha era, using Radio Kudirat to support the movement that eventually led to the return of civilian governance in 1999. – Punch.