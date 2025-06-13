Villagers from Umunobo, Nkwu-Emeke, Akalovu in Emekuku in the Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State have raised the alarm following the presence of masked herdsmen in the community.

This is even as the Imo State Police Command has assured the residents that there was no cause for alarm as security operatives had been deployed to ensure calm and safety.

One of the villagers who pleaded anonymity told PUNCH Metro on Thursday during our correspondent’s visit to the community that eight masked herdsmen were seen advancing towards the village on Wednesday morning from the bushes.

The source said villagers had a misunderstanding with the herdsmen over the trampling of their crops in the farms by their cows adding that they later dispersed.

However, early Wednesday morning, they said eight masked herdsmen were seen bearing AK-47 rifles and advancing into their village, a development that triggered panic and confusion.

When contacted, the Imo State Police spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, said the command was aware of the incident.

Okoye said “the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, had immediately deployed the DPOs of Owerri Urban, New Owerri, Owerri North divisions to the place to guard against any attack.

“Furthermore, he immediately deployed men from the Special Intervention Squad of security operatives in synergy with Nigeria Army operatives to patrol the area.

“There is no cause for alarm as the situation is under control. We have an adequate security presence. We appeal to the people to go about their lawful business, as their safety is guaranteed”, Okoye said.