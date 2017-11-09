Kogi Assembly extends tenure of LG administrators

The Kogi House of Assembly on Wednesday approved a six-months tenure extension to local government administrators in the state.

The Wednesday extension is the second this year after the law makers gave a similar approval six months ago.

The approval followed the adoption of a letter from Governor Yahaya Bello requesting the extension of the tenure, after it was read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Prince Matthew Kolawole.

Bello, in the letter, cited paucity of funds and insecurity as responsible for the inability of the state to conduct elections into the local government councils as provided for, in the 2017 budget.

The tenure of the local government transition committee had earlier expired on May 5, but was extended by the House to Nov. 5, following the adoption and approval of a similar letter from the governor.

The latest approval extends the tenure of the administrators to April 5, 2018.

Deliberating on the matter, Kekere Sanni (APC Okehi), who supported it, explained that reasons adduced by the executive were enough to endorse the request, in view of its necessity.

However, John Abba (APC-Ibaji), reminded his colleagues that N450million was appropriated for the conduct of local government polls in the 2017 budget, and wondered why the executive failed to conduct the exercise.

Sani urged his colleagues to promote and protect democracy at all times, saying that the appointment of caretaker committees to lead local governments was an illegality.

“We should approve this request but make it clear to the executive that it will be the last; we must tell the executive that we can no longer continue in illegality. No more extension.

“We must sound it clear to everyone that election must be conducted within the period,” he said.

In their separate contributions, the Majority leader, Bello Abdullahi-Hassan (APC-Ajaokuta) and Linus Eneche (APC-Olamaboro), urged their colleagues to approve the request to avoid a vacuum in the running of local governments.

Mr Sunday Shigaba (PDP-Bassa) in his contribution, challenged the legislators to always strive to avoid illegality.

“It has become practically impossible for the state government to conduct election; but whether we like it or not, we cannot continue like this. We must strive to install democratic governance in the local governments,” he said.