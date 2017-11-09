Man, 32, in court for allegedly raping six-year-old girl

A Birnin Kebbi Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday remanded one Umar Lawalli, accused of raping a six-year-old girl.

The accused, aged 32, is a resident of Yar Fada quarters in Argungu Local Government Area.

The prosecutor, Insp. Bello Sani told the court that the offence was committed in July, and medical records had indicated that the girl was raped.

The prosecutor said the offence was contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code.

When the charge was read to Lawalli, he pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Malam Muktar Tafarki, ordered that the accused to be remanded until December 8, when the case will come up for further mention.

He ordered the prosecution to conclude investigation and forward the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecution, for advice.