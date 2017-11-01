L-R: Enugu State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mr. Uchenna Udedi; new General Manager of Rangers Management Corporation, Davidson Owumi; new Technical Adviser for Rangers International Football Club, Olugbenga Ayodeji Ogunbote; new Chairman of the Corporation, Chief Festus Oshaba Onuh; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, during the unveiling of Coach Oguntobe at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Enugu, yesterday

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State being welcomed by former Governor of old Anambra State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Jim Nwobodo at the palace of Igwe Anthony Okorie, in Amechi Akwunanaw, Enugu South L.G.A, when the governor led members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign team for the 2017 Local Government Elections to pay a visit to the royal fathers, yesterday.