L-R: Enugu State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mr. Uchenna Udedi; new General Manager of Rangers Management Corporation, Davidson Owumi; new Technical Adviser for Rangers International Football Club, Olugbenga Ayodeji Ogunbote; new Chairman of the Corporation, Chief Festus Oshaba Onuh; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, during the unveiling of Coach Oguntobe at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Enugu, yesterday