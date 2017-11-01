Related Articles
Left to Right: Tony Ojobo, Director Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commissions (NCC); Sunday Dare, Executive Commissioner Stakeholder Management, NCC; Her Majesty Queen Maxima of The Netherlands and UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate on Financial Inclusion for Development; Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, (EVC) of NCC; and Miss Josephine Amuwa, Director Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis NCC, at the NCC Head Office in Abuja this morning when the Queen paid a scheduled visit to the Commission as part of her advocacy for building strategies to widening financial inclusion in Nigeria.
November 1, 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji (2nd right) and members of his team, during the inspection of the reconstructed failed box culvert at Chime Avenue, Enugu by New Haven junction after he reopened the road to traffic, in keeping with his three-week deadline for the restoration of the culvert, yesterday.
October 30, 2017
Grand Homecoming: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (3rd left) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (3rd right); Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi (left); Senator Chukwuka Utazi (right); former Senator Fidelis Okoro (2nd left) and the state Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Innocent Ezeoha, during the grand finale of the party’s campaign for the November 4 LG Elections, held at Udenu L.G.A, at the weekend.
October 22, 2017