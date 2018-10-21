Lagos: Ambode performing, Fashola failed as governor, minister — Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has berated a former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), over the ex-governor’s performance during his eight-year tenure.

George, in an interview described Fashola, who is the incumbent Minister of Power, Works and Housing, as failing to make a positive impact in both his governorship and ministerial capacities.

The PDP Board of Trustees member, while commenting on speculations of a politically motivated vendetta by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode against his predecessor, said the success or failure of a leader would be on the pages of history.

He said, “Who asked him (Ambode) to do that? Now, people are putting him on the wire that whatever Fashola’s legacy is — I don’t know what legacy that one left behind anyway. Okay, he did Surulere; where else? He was planting flowers. Where is the Bus Rapid Transit (by Fashola’s government) now?

“Now, look at it from there: you are governor; what are you doing to impact? Something that will alleviate the poverty — or the ‘suffer, suffer’ like Fela would said — of the people.”

According to George, the classic definition of politics is the management of the resources of the area for the benefit of the people.

He added, “Now, he (Fashola) can’t go back and start saying, ‘I want to go and correct this.’ It’s over. And if you compare him with (Ambode) and I am not saying he (Ambode) is a saint or that he hasn’t made certain mistakes, but as a Lagosian, I can see (his performance) if you go from location A to location B.” – Punch.