Lagos discharges 26 coronavirus patients

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday discharged 26 more Coronavirus patients after they tested negative for the virus twice.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement, saying that those discharged included 13 male and 13 female.

He said they were discharged from Yaba, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

Sanwo-Olu added that six of the patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 11 from Onikan and nine from LUTH Isolation Centres.

He said this brought to 528 the total number of Coronavirus patients discharged by the State so far.

In his words: “Good people of Lagos, today, 26 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 13 males and 13 females, all Nigerians were discharged from our Yaba, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 6 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 11 from Onikan and 9 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 528.”