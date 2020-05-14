Lockdown breach: Wike to build primary school on demolished hotel site

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the construction of a primary school at the location of the demolished Prodest Hotel in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

This is as the state government also announced the death of a member of the Task Force on COVID-19, who was attacked at the hotel before it was demolished.

State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that the primary school would serve the people of the state better.

Nsirim explained that the task force member, whose identity was not revealed for security reasons, died as a result of the injuries sustained during the attack by suspected thugs.

He said, “Governor Wike and the Rivers State Security Council took the decision to demolish the hotel in the interest of Rivers State and her people. Days before that demolition, everyone was aware that the state government sensitised the people on the consequence of flouting Executive Order 6.

“Having demolished that hotel, Governor Wike has approved that a primary school be constructed at that location to serve Rivers people. This is what a responsive government will do.”

Arguing that the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the state was premised on the rule of law, Nsirim recalled that the governor was the first to sign an executive order that led to border closure and other actions.

He said, “This was done on March 19, 2020. After initial criticisms, other states followed suit. There is no wisdom placing finance ahead of human lives.

“As we speak, many offenders have been tried and convicted under Executive Orders. This is not a lawless situation; Governor Wike is working hard to protect Rivers people within the ambit of the law