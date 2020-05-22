Lagos doctors call off sit-at-home strike

Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association Thursday called off its sit-at-home order over the harassment of health workers by police officers.

In a press statement made signed by the Chairman, Dr Saliu Oseni and the Secretary, Dr Ramon Moronkola, the doctors said the decision to reverse the sit-at-home order was informed by the intervention of the state government and the top hierarchy of the Nigerian police.

“The association has further received assurances from Mr Governor and the top hierarchy of the Police that no health workers will be further harassed in the course of their lawful efforts to sustain services in the middle of the pandemic,” the statement reads.

The Lagos State branch on Tuesday night asked its members to embark on an indefinite ‘sit-at-home’ over harassment and intimidation of medical workers by policemen.

Journalists and other essential workers in the state were also harassed. At least two The Guardian Nigeria journalists were victimised on their way home on Saturday.

The harassment followed an order by the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu implying that the 8pm to 6am curfew ordered by the Nigerian Government does not exclude essential workers as against during the total lockdown in the state.

The order was, however, rescinded by Adamu on Tuesday night following a widespread complaints and criticisms.