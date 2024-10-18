A Kenyan high court has issued a temporary suspension of the Senate’s decision to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, following a petition citing “monumental constitutional issues.”

Earlier today, Gachagua approached the court to halt the implementation of his impeachment.

Presiding Judge Chacha Mwita ruled to temporarily pause the impeachment process pending a hearing.

The court also suspended the appointment of a new deputy president, which had already seen Kenya’s President William Ruto nominate Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki.

The National Assembly had approved Kindiki’s appointment earlier on Friday.

Judge Mwita highlighted the constitutional significance of the case, stating, “I am satisfied that the petition raises fundamental constitutional issues concerning the rule of law and human rights.”

The case is set to be reviewed on October 24, when a bench appointed by the Chief Justice will address the matter.

Kenya’s parliament on Friday unanimously voted to back the nomination of President William Ruto’s pick to replace his deputy Rigathi Gachagua who was sacked in a historic impeachment.

Ruto’s nominee, Kithure Kindiki, a 52-year-old academic turned political heavyweight, had been among the front-runners floated by political analysts after the Senate voted to remove Gachagua late Thursday.

The impeachment of Ruto’s 2022 election running mate has transfixed the East African country, generally regarded as a stable democracy in a turbulent region.

The high-stakes political drama continued apace on Friday as National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula announced Ruto’s choice of Kindiki in the morning.

A few hours later, parliamentarians voted 236 in favour, with no abstention or votes opposed.

“The vote is overwhelmingly ‘yes’ and so the nomination is hereby declared passed by the house,” Wetangula said. – Agency report.