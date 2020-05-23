Lagos generated more money than 26 states combined – NBS

Lagos State has retained its place as Nigeria’s economic capital, generating N398.7bn in 2019 alone.

The sum is the equivalent of the combined internally generated revenues by 26 states of the federation.

The N398.7bn IGR of Lagos State is more than those of Taraba, Gombe, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Ekiti, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Niger, Jigawa, Abia, Zamfara, Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi, Plateau, Benue, Osun, Sokoto, Cross River, Anambra, Oyo and Edo which had a total of N375.2bn.

According to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the state with the second highest IGR remained Rivers which generated N140.3bn. The Federal Capital Territory, which was classified as a state in the report, came third with N74.5bn while Ogun came fourth with N70.9bn.

The states with the lowest revenues are Taraba, Gombe and Kebbi, which generated N6.5bn, N6.8bn and N7.3bn respectively.

The combined revenue generated internally by the 36 states and the FCT in 2019 was N1.33tn, according to the report.

These details were disclosed on Friday by the NBS in its ‘Internally Generated Revenue at State Level Report for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019.’

Part of the report stated, “The 36 states and the FCT IGR figure hit N1.33tn in 2019, compared to N1.17tn recorded in 2018. This indicates a positive growth of 20.92 per cent year on year.

“Similarly, in the Q4 2019, the states and the FCT IGR figure hit N346.20bn, compared to N294.11bn recorded in Q3 2019. This indicates a positive growth of 17.71 per cent quarter on quarter.” According to the NBS, Delta had N64.67; while Kaduna had N44.95.

It added that Kano had N40.59; Akwa Ibom had N32.29bn; Enugu had N31.06bn; Kwara had N30.64bn; Ondo had N30.13bn; Edo had N29.47bn and Oyo had N26.74bn.

The report showed that Anambra had N26.36bn; Cross River, N22.59bn; Sokoto, N19bn; Osun, N17.02bn; Benue, N17.85bn; and Plateau, N16.48bn.

The NBS stated that Kogi had N16.38bn; Bayelsa, N16.34bn; Imo, N16.09bn; Zamfara, N15.41bn; Abia, N14.76bn; Jigawa, N12.92bn, and Niger, N12.76bn.

Bauchi had N11.69bn; Nasarawa, N10.85bn; Adamawa, N9.7bn; Ekiti, N8.54bn; Katsina, N8.49bn; Yobe, N8.44bn, and Borno, N8.17bn.

Ebonyi had N7.45bn while Kebbi had N7.36bn, according to the report.