The Lagos State Government has intensified its clampdown on illegal structures and shanties across the metropolis, with the latest enforcement exercise at Costain Bus Stop and the Ijora under-bridge area resulting in the removal of unauthorised traders, makeshift structures, and other environmental infractions.

Speaking during the operation on Friday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said the exercise was part of efforts to reclaim public spaces that had been taken over by squatters and criminal elements.

“After clearing Costain under the bridge last week, we came here to relocate the buses that had been at the roundabout to their proper terminal. On arrival, we discovered that the bus stop and all the lay-bys built for commercial buses had been overtaken by shanties,” Giwa told journalists.

The inter-agency operation, coordinated by Giwa, involved officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC, popularly known as KAI), the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), and the Nigeria Police Force.

During the clearance, the enforcement team uncovered a locally made firearm and other items linked to criminal activities.

“We even found a locally made gun here,” Giwa disclosed. “That shows that crimes are being perpetrated in this place. The government cannot sit back and allow this to continue.”

Giwa noted that the exercise aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s broader strategy to restore order, safety, and sanity across Lagos.

“What we are trying to emphasise is that there must be law and order in our society. We want a society that works, and everybody must obey the law of the land,” he said.

Addressing concerns about sustainability, Giwa confirmed that the operation would be continuous. “This is definitely a continuous exercise,” he said.

“Lagos continues to attract people because of the good work Mr. Governor is doing. But this influx of people also puts pressure on the infrastructure that the government is providing.”

He added that reclaimed areas would be put to better use for the benefit of residents.

The special adviser also disclosed plans to collaborate with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to prevent encroachment along railway corridors. “I have spoken with the Managing Director of the NRC. Just behind here is the railway line, and we cannot allow people to build shanties along the tracks,” he said.

Giwa emphasised that while enforcement is necessary, the government’s actions are guided by humanitarian considerations. “How can you leave the comfort of your home to live under a bridge? We are human beings, and there must be respect for human dignity,” he said, describing the action as “tough love.”

He, however, cautioned prospective migrants against relocating to Lagos without proper planning. “Lagos welcomes everyone, but you cannot just come without a plan or a place to stay,” he warned.