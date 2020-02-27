Lagos govt isolates suspected coronavirus patient in Mainland hospital

The Lagos State Government has begun investigation into a suspected case of Coronavirus in the State, as the suspect has been isolated.

A tweet by the Lagos State Ministry of Health on its Twitter handle on Wednesday night said the attention of the Lagos State Ministry of Health has been drawn to news making the round about a “suspected case of #COVIDー19 @Reddington Lagos.”

The government said action had been taken by the Ministry of Health and that the situation was currently being investigated.

The government said the patient has been isolated at the Mainland Hospital and that blood samples had been taken for investigation, while the result was being awaited.

“We are currently investigating. Patient Isolated at Mainland Hospital. Blood samples taken for investigation and we await result,” the government said.

“We would like to reassure Lagosians that our vigilance levels are high and we are putting more measures in place to safe guard our State,” it said.