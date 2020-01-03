Lagos govt pays three months’ minimum wage arrears

The Lagos State Government has begun the payment of three months arrears of the new minimum wage to Public Servant. The implementation became effective November last year.

At the 2020 Annual First Working Day Thanksgiving for Public Servants in the State on Thursday, the Deputy Governor stated that the gesture was in recognition of the significant contributions and commitment of the public service to the realization of the goals and aspirations of the Sanwo-Olu Administration.

According to him, “We do this because we know this is the best public service in the country. The skill is there and the capability to deliver.”

Promising that the state government is committed to the completion of some major projects like the Blue Line Rail, Red Line and the Bus Rapid Transit; which will have a multiplier effects on wellbeing of the citizens, the deputy governor solicited the continued support and cooperation of the public servants to deliver on the projects.

He emphasised that in line with the present administration’s commitment to better the lots of Lagosians, the state government had increased budgetary provisions to Works and Infrastructure, Health and Education adding that if Lagos gets everything right, Nigeria will get it right.

Noting the importance and strategic position of Lagos and Nigeria in the socio-economic and political development in Africa, the deputy governor urged public servants to do the right thing, work hard and pray.

“If Lagos doesn’t do well, Nigeria will not do well and if Lagos does well, Nigeria will do well. We are the key to the success of Nigeria and Nigeria is the faith of the Black race. So, we must be upright, do the right thing; obey traffic rules and other regulations”

The Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola disclosed that in consonance with the new Minimum Wage Act, the state Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the payment of additional three months’ salary arrears to state public servants.

He stated that the acknowledgement of the pivotal role of the public servants in the implementation of the T.H.E.M.E.S was responsible for the payment of the 3 months arrears.