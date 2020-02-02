Sen. Wamakko sponsors 10 students to Ghana Tech Varsity

Senator Aliyu Wamakko has sponsored ten indigent students to the Institute of Technology, the University of the Future, Accra, Ghana, for various undergraduate studies in Science, Engineering, Technology, Medical and Accounting fields.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bashir Rabe Mani, Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Senator Wamakko and issued to newsmen in Sokoto, Friday.

The statement said that the benefiting students were issued with their admission letters on Friday, at a historic ceremony conducted at the residence of Senator Wamakko, at Sahabi Dange road, Gawon Nama, Sokoto.

The students were drawn from the educationally-disadvantaged local governments of Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Gudu, Tangaza, Silame, Wamakko and Wurno.

The students will undergo undergraduate studies of between four to five years in Electrical/Electronics, Civil and Computer Engineering, Information Technology, Accounting, as well as Occupational Health and Safety Management.

Speaking at the event, Senator Wamakko said that, the gesture was in continuation of his sustained efforts to ensure that, poverty does not in any way hinder the educational development of the youth.

Senator Wamakko who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District also described education as the best legacy that can be bequeathed on the youth, as the budding leaders of Nigeria.

Senator Wamakko who was represented by a retired Permanent Secretary and a former Environment Commissioner, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Sifawa stated that he is currently sponsoring hundreds of students pursuing NCE, Diplomas, Undergraduate and Post Graduate Degrees, within and outside the country.

He urged the benefiting students to be good ambassadors of their respective families, Sokoto State and Nigeria, as well as the Islamic Religion.

He further admonished other wealthy individuals, non-governmental organisations and companies, to emulate the gesture, to further boost the educational development of the state and Nigeria, in general.

He promised to sustain his numerous people-oriented gestures, as long as he lives.

The Director of Administration to Senator Wamakko, Alhaji Almustapha Alkali, explained that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the maximum comfort of the students.

Alkali averred that arrangements for the timely payment of their tuition fees, hostel accommodation, upkeep, feeding allowances and other routine needs had been completed.

The spokesman of the parents, Alhaji Abba Isa, commended Senator Wamakko for the unparalleled gesture and appealed to other privileged persons to emulate him.

In their remarks, one of the benefiting students, Mustapha Garba Balle, from Gudu Local Government, promised to live above board, by facing their studies squarely.