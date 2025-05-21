The Lagos State government on Wednesday penalised 580 nightclubs and restaurants for breaching indoor smoking regulations in 2024 as part of its aggressive drive to promote public health and enforce safety standards across the state.

Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, disclosed this during the ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark the second year of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

He stated that the commission, which is the only ‘Safety Commission in Nigeria’, visited a total of 2,024 public places last year, out of which 580 establishments were sanctioned for indoor smoking infractions.

Mojola explained that while certain facilities like nightclubs may permit smoking, it must be restricted to designated areas.

He warned that indiscriminate smoking in public spaces such as buses remains illegal and urged residents to report such acts promptly.

“Public smoking is not allowed, and there’s a bill already in place to prohibit it. People are permitted to smoke only in designated areas within certain venues. If you see people smoking in buses or enclosed spaces, report them immediately. This is a serious public health matter,” he said.

He noted that the Commission launched an anti-indoor smoking campaign in 2024 to sensitise the public on the risks of second-hand smoke, which he said could lead to cancer and other serious health conditions.

“We need the media to help push the message that indoor smoking is not allowed. Our campaign is simple—‘See it. Say it. Sort it’,” Mojola said.

Addressing questions on the use of consultants by the Commission, Mojola explained that they were engaged to support the agency’s work due to limited staffing.

He, however, acknowledged that some consultants had engaged in unwholesome practices.

“We have bad eggs among them. Four of them have already been sentenced to prison for illegal activities. But as Lagos grows, we must find ways to manage capacity gaps,” he said.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, outlined the key achievements of the Lagos State Safety Commission in the past year.

He announced the successful completion of the Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan (2021–2026), developed in collaboration with government agencies, professional bodies, and private stakeholders.

He said the Commission also finalised the drafting of a safety roadmap for 2023 to 2026, alongside a comprehensive review of over 40 safety documents guiding critical socio-economic sectors, including construction, manufacturing, event centres, markets, oil and gas, and waterways.

Oyerinde stated that the Commission carried out extensive safety audits across thousands of construction sites, financial institutions, and manufacturing plants.

He highlighted the inspection and certification of lifts and vertical transportation systems in government buildings as part of the agency’s commitment to workplace and public safety.

He also drew attention to a September 2023 safety session organised on sand mining and dredging, aimed at improving environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance within the sector.

“Safety is not just a policy; it’s a culture. By prioritising safe and sustainable practices, we safeguard both lives and the environment.”