A new national record was set in the swimming event at the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival in Ogun State on Wednesday, as Collins Obi of Bayelsa State won the 200m gold in a time of 1:55:41 sec.

The old record of 2:04:07 sec was set far back in 1975 by John Ebito of Lagos State.

In the 100m women’s breaststroke, Timipame-ere Akiayefe won the gold. She came back a few minutes later to propel Team Delta relay team to capture another gold in the 4x200m.