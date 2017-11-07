Lagos Trade Fair: FirstBank set to fete customers with bouquet of product offerings

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its participation at the 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair, scheduled for November 3 – 12, 2017 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The Fair themed “Promoting Industrialisation for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Growth” would bolster the current efforts at creating a diversified economy needed for the stimulation of economic growth and development.

FirstBank would be live at the event with its bouquet of bespoke products and services to support the business needs of its customers and other participants during the ten-day fair; the Bank’s broad clientele and prospects are encouraged to benefit from FirstBank’s famous financial advisory services, on-line-real-time banking, internet banking, Automated Teller Machine (ATM), cards products, consumer finance products and Money Transfer Services.

FirstBank, which was recently named the first financial institution in Nigeria and the West-Africa sub-region to issue 10 million cards to customers across the country, has also committed to issuing ATM cards at the event.

Participants at the fair can visit FirstBank stand to download or update their FirstMobile application to begin to enjoy the exciting features on the app.

Customers can also pay for goods and services by scanning a QR code usingthe FirstMobile App on their smart phones. Payment goes straight from the consumer’s FirstBank account into the merchant’s account and provides real-time notification to both parties.

The Bank will likewise provide support to enable customers set up the USSD*894# Quick Banking Service at the fair to enhance their ability to bank anywhere and anytime, even without data.

Speaking on FirstBank’s participation at the 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney said “FirstBank’s annual participation at the Trade Fair is a testament of the Bank’s commitment and the drive to foster sustainable diversification of the Nigerian economy. Our product offerings are designed to promote convenience and ease of doing business, whilst also promoting trade and business development for our esteemed customers”.