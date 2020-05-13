Lawan kicks as senators violate social distancing guidelines

The Senate on Tuesday resumed plenary with many senators failing to practise social distancing to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Our correspondent also observed that some of the legislators were not properly wearing their face masks as they exchanged banter before and during plenary.

However, the development did not go down well with the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who constantly drew the attention of his colleagues to the anomaly.

Lawan first made the observation while reading the votes and proceedings of last week Tuesday’s sitting for adoption.

He first asked senators, whose seats are at the last row, to observe social distancing requirements.

Lawan said, “Distinguished colleagues, as leaders and lawmakers, please, let us ensure that the principle of social distancing is observed.

“The principle is not observed at the back seats going by the way our distinguished colleagues are seated.

“Please, let the principle be reflected straight away by ensuring the required gaps between the seats.”

The Senate President was forced to repeat himself when he told Senator Uche Ekwunife that she was too close to the deputy, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Lawan pleaded with his colleagues to wear their face masks properly in the chamber.

He said, “Any Senator who wants to speak must do so with their face mask properly in place.”

Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who moved a motion on “the need to enforce (the) presidential order banning interstate movement”, supported Lawan on the issue.

He said, “It is a very serious issue. A colleague of mine called me from Tanzania yesterday (Monday) to tell me that they had lost two members of the nation’s parliament.” – Punch.