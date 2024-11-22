By Senator Iroegbu

Having had the privilege of knowing Col. Bello Fadile through my work in the media and security sectors, I can attest to his brilliance, wit, and humility. His life exemplifies resilience and an unyielding faith in God, inspiring hope for a better Nigeria.

Col. Bello Fadile’s Nine Lives: The Bello Fadile Memoirs is not just a book; it is a gripping account of survival, resilience, and faith. The memoir takes readers through the remarkable journey of a man who defied the odds, from surviving a death sentence under General Sani Abacha’s regime to carving a legacy as Nigeria’s first military-trained lawyer with a PhD in International Law. It is a story of bravery, patriotism, and the enduring quest for justice and democracy.

The book offers a glimpse into the extraordinary life of the author, a native of Kogi State, whose remarkable journey is a testament to perseverance and unwavering faith in God. As a trailblazer, Fadile achieved several milestones, including becoming Nigeria’s first military-trained lawyer with a PhD in International Law. His impressive career spanned serving as the Nigerian Army’s inaugural lawyer to founding the prestigious Council for African Security Affairs.Fadile’s story is a powerful narrative of bravery and resilience, marked by his imprisonment and death sentence during General Sani Abacha’s regime. Yet, with the return of democracy in 1999, he emerged free, underscoring his unshakeable spirit.¹ This inspiring account serves as a reminder that strong faith in God can help overcome even the most daunting challenges, a notion echoed in various Christian teachings.

The five-chapter memoir has been lauded as a vivid account of Col. Fadile’s life, chronicling his early struggles, groundbreaking achievements, near-death experiences, and ultimate triumph. It offers insights into Nigeria’s turbulent history and sheds light on the struggles for democracy and justice.

The public presentation of Nine Lives on November 18, 2024, at the Shehu Yar’Adua Center, Abuja, was a momentous occasion chaired by General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Nigeria’s former military head of state. Dignitaries from diverse spheres, including former military President General Ibrahim Babangida (represented by his daughter Aisha Babangida), former Senate President David Mark, and John Cardinal Onaiyekan, graced the event.

Key Themes and Insights

Resilience and Service as National Virtues: General Abdulsalami Abubakar described the book as a testament to the transformative power of service and faith. He called on Nigerians, particularly the youth, to emulate Col. Fadile’s unwavering commitment to democracy and nation-building. “Fadile’s story is a reminder that resilience and patriotism are vital to overcoming the challenges of nationhood,” he remarked.Also, former President General Ibrahim Babangida, represented by his daughter Aisha Babangida, also lauded Col. Fadile’s courage and intellectual contributions, remarkably demonstrated during his imprisonment under General Sani Abacha’s regime.

The Military as Guardian of Nigeria’s Unity and Democracy: General Abdulsalami Abubakar, delivered a powerful keynote address, highlighting the military’s vital role in stabilizing Nigeria during turbulent times. He aptly described the military as a “guardian of national unity”.

Rebuilding National Institutions: Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), emphasized the need to rebuild Nigeria’s critical institutions—military, civil service, judiciary, and industrial sector. He linked the decay in these institutions to Nigeria’s insecurity and advocated for investment in professionalism, discipline, and governance reforms. To inspire future leaders, Adebayo announced the donation of 1,000 copies of the memoir to military schools and institutions.

A Call for a People-Centered Military: In his review, Prof. Agbo Madaki called for a military that prioritizes human rights, peace, and the rule of law. He described Nine Lives as a must-read for students of history and governance, offering critical lessons on resilience, democracy, and institutional accountability.

Youth as Pillars of Nation-Building: Speakers across the event urged Nigerian youth to draw inspiration from Col. Fadile’s life and embrace patriotism, courage, and service. Prof. Maurice Iwu noted that the future of Nigeria depends on a generation willing to tackle challenges with purpose and determination.

Notable Quotes from the Event

“At a time when our nation faces internal and external threats, it is essential to remember that the military is not an isolated institution, but a guardian of national unity.” – Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar

“Even in the face of tribulation, [Fadile] remained undaunted and consistent in the best tradition of resilience.” – Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (represented by Aisha Babangida)

“The book serves as an inspiration to those who may want to give up on their dreams because of trials. It shows how to remain strong and keep faith in God during adversity.” – Prof. Agbo Madaki

“We must encourage the rebuilding of four institutions, and four of them needed to be rebuild immediately. We need to rebuild our military. We need to rebuild our civil service. We need to rebuild our justice system and we need to rebuild our industrial sector. In an era where modern challenges are timeless in the face, we need to build these institutions, and to build them, you need to find your way to extract who will say, I dedicate my entire life to one of these four institutions like Retired Colonel Fadile.”–Prince Adebayo

“To my fellow heroes of democracy, this is also an opportunity to relive your experiences and relieve yourselves of the burden of history should you be moved to give credence to the contents of my Memoirs or go as far as filling in any gaps that I might have wittingly or unwittingly omitted, due to effluxion of time, battle fog or blind spots. Also, on many fronts, this memoir will clarify issues for many and bring together many who had reasons to disagree. In some forums, differences of opinion may emanate from discussions around the Memoirs. Nevertheless, what is beyond dispute is that this Memoirs is sure to get us all talking; and from such dialogues, healing occurs, and we jointly relish the sunlight of mutual enlightenment”–Col Bello Fadile.

A Legacy of Hope and Patriotism

Col. Bello Fadile’s memoir is more than a recount of his trials and triumphs—it is a call to action for a better Nigeria. His life is a beacon of hope, reminding us that resilience, faith, and determination can overcome even the most insurmountable odds.

As Nigeria grapples with multifaceted challenges, Nine Lives offers a timely reminder of the transformative power of patriotism and institutional rebuilding. The event echoed a collective aspiration for a more secure, united, and progressive nation.

Col. Fadile’s gratitude to the audience, alongside his reflections on his years of service and sacrifice, underscored the essence of true leadership. His memoir serves as both a history lesson and a roadmap for the future—proof that even in the face of adversity, greatness is attainable.

Senator Iroegbu; a journalist, security analyst and geopolitics enthusiast is the Convener of Geopolitics Series and Editor-In-Chief of Global Sentinel and can be reached at senator.iroegbu@yahoo.co.uk