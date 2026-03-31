A 35-year-old man, Malime Ejor, has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Lucy Igu, in Ogoja Local Council of Cross River State.

The suspect allegedly attacked the 26-year-old lady before taking her to a nearby stream close to the farm, where he inflicted machete cuts on her, resulting in her death.

Sources further alleged that the suspect carried out the attack due to suspicions of infidelity.

In a viral video circulating on social media, chaos erupted in Ogoja town as groups of women staged protests, demanding justice for the slain woman and condemning the gruesome killing.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the Cross River State Police Command, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, stated that the tragic incident occurred of March 28, 2026, about 6.00am in Nwang Village, Ekajuk.

According to him, police operatives swiftly responded upon receiving the report and visited the scene of the incident.

He added: “The suspect was apprehended and rescued from an attempted mob action by youths. He is in custody for his safety and ongoing investigation.”

The police further disclosed that the victim’s remains had yet to be deposited at the General Hospital mortuary in Ogoja, as arrangements were still being finalised.

The command also noted that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet investigation.